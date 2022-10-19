Kansas City, Missouri -- Gradey Dick, the Gatorade National High School Basketball Player of the Year and five-star prospect, committed to Kansas over serious interest from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State, Xavier, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, SMU, TCU, Texas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and others.

During his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy, Dick, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Offensively, he shot 51.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from behind the arc.

Since arriving on campus, Dick has emerged as one of the most talked about players on KU's roster, regardless of class. Likely to earn a spot in the starting rotation when the season kicks off next month, Dick continues to impress head coach Bill Self.

Self, at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday, talked about what makes Gradey Dick such a talented shooter.

"And then Gradey Dick has been everything we thought he would be thus far," said Self. "He's got a high release. At 6'8", he can get a shot off and certainly can really shoot the basketball."