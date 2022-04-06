What might KU's roster look like next season?

After Kansas defeated North Carolina, 72-69, on Monday night, Bill Self, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, and Jalen Wilson met with the media. One reporter asked Self and the guys behind the table if they were ready to "run it back?"

Here was Self's response.

" Well, you need to ask a new group of players," said Self. "Most of these guys will be gone next year."

