Last week, Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 218-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and KJ Adams, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas became official members of KU’s 2021 recruiting class after signing with the Jayhawks.

With Clemence and Adams on board, what’s next for Kansas in the 2021 class?

