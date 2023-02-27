Currently, Marcus Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif., is considering scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Mississippi State, Oregon, Syracuse, Texas, UCLA, Cal State Northridge, California Baptist, Indiana, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Pepperdine, Sam Houston State, San Diego, Tennessee, Texas Rio Grande Valley, UC-Irvine, UMKC, USC, Washington, Washington State, and others.

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 class, Adams, Jr., this past weekend, took an official visit to Kansas.

For the very latest on Marcus Adams, Jr., click here.