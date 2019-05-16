What's the latest with R.J. Hampton and Jalen Wilson?
What's the latest with R.J. Hampton, the No. 6 ranked player in the 2019 class and Jalen Wilson, the No. 47 ranked player?For the very latest on both Hampton and Wilson, click here.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news