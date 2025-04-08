What's the latest with St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council, Jr.?

For the very latest on Melvin Council, Jr., click here.

Melvin Council, Jr., the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from St. Bonaventure is a hot commodity in the transfer portal. This past season at St. Bonaventure, Council, Jr., averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Additionally, he shot 44.9% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 81.7% from the FT line.

