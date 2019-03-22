Bill Self spoke to the media on Friday and touched on a number of topics.

1) Coach, I was curious with starting five guys who had never been in a NCAA tournament game, the result was good, but was there some anxiety and some jitters to get out or did they just go into it smoothly?

“I thought we played better as the game went on,” said Self. “But I -- if you have some jitters, which I know we did, tried to take them out on the defensive end as much as possible. And I think we were pretty good at doing that yesterday. But I think they all handled it pretty well.”

2) Coach, Auburn's been on a bit of a run here, with their run to the SEC tournament, won eight or nine straight games now. How much of a challenge is it to prepare for a team that's been this hot in March?

“I think that -- it's a challenge,” said Self. “Anybody that's won a game in the tournament can make a case that they're probably playing well at that moment. So, they're probably as hot as anybody in the tournament, in their respective league, which is so good to run off eight in a row, and then yesterday was the ninth if I'm not mistaken. They beat a team yesterday that obviously went down to the last possession that we played them earlier in the year in Kansas City. So, they're hot, they're hot.

“You can look at it that we -- I don't know that we're hot over time, but we played pretty well yesterday,” he added. “So, I can convince our guys that we're hot, too.”

3) I wanted to know two things about coaching such a young team. First, has it taken a toll on you? Do you have more gray hair? Do you have to dye your hair now? Also, how does that make you a better coach when you're constantly teaching guys?

“I'm not going to say I haven't purchased Just For Men at some point in time over the last several months. (Laughter),” he said. I do think that at our place it's a little different than a lot of places. There's some places like that -- we don't use youth as an excuse. So regardless of what's happened to us this year, if you're out there, you still have to deliver and perform. Our guys have accepted that pretty well. We haven't played to the level that past teams have. But I think I also believe there's some reasons why we haven't, and I'm not going to say youth is one of them. I just think we haven't had our full complement of guys.

“I'm really proud of our guys and how they have handled me all year-long,” he added. “I haven't been easy this year to deal with. For a large part because frustration sets in when you think about things, to a coach seems so simple, but to a player may be the first or second time they have ever heard something. So that is a challenge. They've handled it great. I can honestly say it's been fun coaching them, you know. I think sometimes the way that we play in the past isn't as available to us now so we have to figure out different ways to do things. It's been fun for me to try to tweak some things to get the most out of them. So, it's been an enjoyable year but it has been challenging.”

4) Your team is playing against a team like Auburn, who leads the country in making their opponents turn the ball over. Is that something you talk about even more with your team about protecting the ball and hammering that home?

Yes,” he said. “We haven't -- you have seen us. We haven't been great this year in ball security during stretches. There have been times we've been really good and times we haven't been. And certainly, a big key to playing them tomorrow from an offensive standpoint will be the elimination of -- we'll turn it over some, we're going to do that, live ball turnovers where they can create numbers in transition or shoot threes in transition, things like that.

“So, we're going -- "careful" is not the right word,” he added. We will need to be very strong with the ball.

5) Devon Dotson obviously has had a great year for you as a freshman, he's matched up against Jared Harper tomorrow, both very quick, Jared has more experience. Quite a challenge but I guess you could say that at about every position for you guys tomorrow.

“Yeah, when you start four freshmen, we're going to be seeing some things that we haven't seen before,” he said. “There's nobody in our league that plays like Auburn. You could say maybe when West Virginia with Miles and Carter back there, but it was still different, but at least the pressure of every possession. They put pressure on you defensively most every possession, but offensively, they put pressure on you most every possession as well. So, it is different.

“But Devon will have his hands full,” he added. “I love his mentality, his talent, I love his toughness. It will be a big challenge for all our people tomorrow, all our guards, but it will be one that they will welcome and are really looking forward to.”

6) When you talked a little bit about the challenge this year, obviously the regular season run ended. But does what you do in the tournament, can that kind of change how you look at it and change maybe how people back in Lawrence look at this year?

“I think so,” he said. “I've always thought, you can win your league, win your Conference, you can do whatever, but if you don't play well in tournaments, it's just a good year. You have to do well in the tournaments to take it from a good to a great. And even though -- I shouldn't apologize for being a four-seed. But even though the year didn't go exactly as we had it scripted, I do think in our fans' minds and certainly in my mind, in our players' minds, it takes the sting off of that totally if you perform very well in the tournament.

“So you don't get a ring for winning a game in the tournament,” he added. “You don't get anything for winning the Championship. And we've not done that twice in the Conference in the postseason. So, the only way we have a chance to get a ring would be to advance and to advance quite a way. So, I do think the opportunity to get to a second weekend -- of course Auburn has the same opportunity -- is something that I think our guys will look at and say, considering everything we've been through, this has been a really good season. Still not great. But really good with a chance maybe to build on it.”