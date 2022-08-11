What stood out: Chris Simpson on the linebackers

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson went in-depth about his group. He talked about the number of players right now he feels comfortable putting in a game and how his group has changed since last year.

I've been recruiting there for a long time. If you go back, I spent a couple years, four years at Grand Valley State and recruited various areas of the state, including that Detroit area. And then you go over to Eastern Michigan, I was recruiting there then, at Buffalo recruiting there then. That's just the way recruiting is you just build some relationships, and one thing leads to another, I have some good resources over in that area that help with all those things.

And those guys all know each other from growing up and whatnot. So, I wouldn't say it's me, it's them knowing each other and wanting opportunities. When you provide opportunities for them to play with each other, they embrace it because they know the same things that I do.

I'm biased. I'm not going to lie. I do have a place in my heart for guys from Detroit, because I know they're good players, but also it's a little bit of a mentality that if all things are equal, I'm going to put my money on a guy from Detroit, just based on my experiences with them. And even if you go back to Buffalo, we had a lot of success with some really good players that came out of Detroit.

The Kansas roster is stacking up on a lot of talent from the Detroit area. Chris Simpson has been a catalyst for that. Here is what he said about recruiting the Detroit area and building with those players.

Craig Young transferred from Ohio State, and he will play the HAWK linebacker spot. That position has to be able to cover the pass and the run. Simpson said he has the skillset to play the hybrid position.

He its in really well at that spot. I'll say it that way. Craig can run. He's one of our faster guys, he's got tremendous length. So even what there is that he may lack he can make up for in other areas, and length is one of those things. So being a big, tall, long guy, we're putting a lot on him and he's killing it. So we're putting a lot on him in terms of what he needs to know and he's embracing it and even going above and beyond to make sure that he's really locked in with everything that we're doing, he's doing a tremendous job for us.

Eriq Gilyard is another transfer where he had 200 tackles at Central Florida. His game is different than Young’s and he plays in the middle of the field. Simpson talked about Gilyard and how they strengthened the linebacker position through the portal.

Eriq can sit in the middle, run the show, probably one of the best we have in terms of just being square to the line of scrimmage, never crosses his feet over, plays inside out, keeps great leverage, takes great angles.

He also has some physicality that we were looking for. And again, he's another guy that's played a lot of college football. I would say for us personally, as a team but even in our room, in a linebacker room, the portal has treated us well to this point. And those two guys, Craig and Eric are definitely big parts of that along with Lorenzo (McCaskill) joining us late and Tristan Fletcher and Alex Raich, just getting here, as those two guys as junior college guys. I think I said we had five guys in the room on scholarship that weren't with us a year ago. And one guy that played significantly that isn't. So, if you look at that, it's a way different picture this year than it was last year. And again, I think we're all pretty excited about it.

One of the biggest differences between this season and last for Simpson is the depth. I asked him about the depth and how it is pushing every player knowing there is someone behind them ready to move up the depth chart.

They all know it. Okay. I mean they all know it, lion or gazelle. Okay. We talk about it in the room. You're either the lion or you're the gazelle, so you better either be chasing somebody if you want to eat or you better be running from somebody if they're trying to chase you or you're getting eaten. And they all know it.

And because of that, it's truly elevating the room. But here's the beauty of it, nobody is shying away from that. Not only are they not shying away from it, they're helping each other. We try to promote that within our team, within our locker room and in the linebacker room, specifically that guy's going to help you get better and vice versa.

Is there a little bit of a threat in that manner? Yeah. Hey, and we said it to the whole team, we are now at the point where if you are not going to do it, and when I say 'it', I mean, whatever 'it' is, on or off the field, if you're not going to do it, there is somebody else that will. And that is completely true of the linebacker room right now, for sure. Again, I have a bunch of guys that I feel good about putting in a game right now.