Les Miles held his first press conference of the spring and here are some of the key points he talked about after breaking down his comments.

Miles opening thoughts

"We took on the necessity of no shoulder pads, which is a miserable thing for a coach because that's not how you practice football, but we got a lot done. I think we took on formations, we took on motions, we had a number of quarterbacks that played and made some nice throws and some receivers that made some nice catches. "So the opportunity to throw and catch on a day where you can't be physical was entertaining and fun and enjoyable. I think our team is looking forward to hard work at the end of that practice, we ran them and they understood the drill. They understood why, and it was to make them stronger and be in a position to take on adversity and I think they did great job."

Miles has a unity council he will meet with every week

Breaking down the quarterbacks

Miles didn’t give specifics but said a couple quarterbacks might have an early advantage “Well I think they’re decision makers,” he said about the QBs. “I think that's the first thing, how that they make a decision, execute the play, and I think we're down the road a little bit with a couple of the guys, and yeah, I think there's some advantages there.” But there is still a lot of football to play this spring and time could bring more separation. “It'll be real interesting to see how time and experience of the spring will affect the quarterback group,” Miles said.

Herbert, Dom Williams to get snaps at running back as Pooka remains out

When asked about the running backs Miles quickly pointed out Khalil Herbert and Dom Williams as the two backs who would get the share of the work. He also mentioned one running back is also not practicing, obviously referring to Pooka Williams. "I think we have a number of guys that can play with Khalil Herbert and Dom Williams," Miles said. "Those two would be the two that we would turn to on a regular basis. But we don't have one of the running backs that we will eventually and see if we can have him." The question came up if there is a timetable for Pooka's return. "No, it's an ongoing process and it's not one that we're going to mess with in any way," Miles said.

Talking about the offensive philosophy

Last month offensive coordinator Les Koenning said he didn't want to give any hints what his offense might look like. On Wednesday night Miles said the RPO will play a big factor into the scheme. "The ability to throw bubbles (screens) and RPOs and add the ability to throw the ball down the field," he said. "Those certainly would be things that we would start with and the ability to rush the football and control the ball, when time would suggest that you could win the game by running out the clock."

Selecting a unity council of players to meet with