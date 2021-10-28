What the early signing period might look like for Kansas

Currently, KU's 2022 recruiting class consists of M.J. Rice, Ernest Udeh, Jr., Gradey Dick, and Zuby Ejiofor.

As a group, Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., Udeh, Jr., the 6-foot-10, 232-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., Dick, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and Ejiofor, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Garland (TX) High School give Bill Self and his staff the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the nation.

What's the latest with five-star small forward Brandon Miller and five-star center Yohan Traore?

With the first day of the early signing period scheduled for November 10, what might KU's 2022 recruiting class look like at the conclusion of the early signing period?

