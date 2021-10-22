What the experts have said about Ernest Udeh, Jr.

On Wednesday night, KU received a commitment from elite big man Ernest Udeh, Jr. What do the national experts think about Bill Self’s latest addition? JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a breakdown of some tidbits written about Udeh, Jr., the No. 29 ranked player in the 2022 class, by the Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Team.

-- "Ernest Udeh’s name has long been on the recruiting radar, but he saw his stock soar this summer playing with Southeast Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. The 6-foot-10 center plays even bigger than his massive frame due to a wingspan that exceeds his height. That said, he’s not just a bully under the glass. Udeh possesses plus athleticism, which he uses in the post but also when it comes to impacting games on the glass. He was a walking double-double this summer and proved himself against other top-flight bigs. So while he may not give you much in terms of shooting from distance, he has some finesse around the bucket and finishes with both creativity and regularity. A willing defender, Udeh’s size and athleticism allow him to change and block shots on the defensive end." (10/19/21) -- Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Director

-- "As rare as it is, Ernest Udeh (2) could be another prospect that started the summer outside the Rivals150 that will get consideration for five-star status. Currently, at No. 115 overall, the Florida native improved every time out this summer with Southeast Elite and during June with his Dr. Phillips (Fla.) team. He’s a dominant force in the paint at 6-foot-10, with great athleticism, strong hands, and soft-touch around the rim. Like Traore, he plays with a ton of energy. His offer list includes Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, and many more." (8/6/21) -- Dan McDonald, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst

-- "The 6-foot-10 Udeh, who carries a 7-foot-2 wingspan, finished his two games on Day 1 of the NBA Top 100 camp 9 of 12 (75-percent) from the field averaging 10 points and eight rebounds per game. Using his length, The Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High center plays with a tenacity around the basket, trying to dunk everything. While questions may arise about his feet and lateral ability, Udeh showcased a great motor with the ability to run the floor and a great set of hands." (7/29/21) -- Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Director and Jamie Shaw, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst

-- "Ernest Udeh. Six months ago I had not heard of Udeh, he had no buzz. My first viewing of Udeh came during the first week of April, and instantly you saw his hands, his ability to run the floor, his touch around the basket, and it was obvious he was a Power Five prospect. A follow-up viewing of Udeh came in May during the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions where Udeh took over the weekend. We doubled down on Udeh and shortly thereafter, he entered the Rivals150. While, in this industry, you would much rather be right on a prospect than be the first to push the prospect, however it is nice when you are both. Twenty-plus offers later it looks like we made the right move in betting on Udeh." (7/5/21) -- Jamie Shaw, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst



