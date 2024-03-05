There will be seven players that are recognized on Senior Night as the Jayhawks take on Kansas State on Tuesday. Patrick Cassidy, Michael Jankovic, Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, Nicolas Timberlake, Kevin McCullar, and Parker Braun will all be recognized before tipoff, and Jankovic, Dickinson, Timberlake and Braun will give speeches following the game.

The three that are not speaking all have different reasons for not doing so.

“Kevin has already spoken at senior night,” Self said. “Juan will not speak because he will be returning. And who else? Patrick can be returning next year even though he'll graduate.”

Dickinson, while being recognized, said that it does not mean he will not use his last year of eligibility next season.

“No, this doesn't mean that it's it for me,” Dickinson said. “It's just more of a if it is it, okay, I want to be able to go through with it.”

The starting lineup will look different than it ever has this season, as you can expect to see Johnny Furphy and KJ Adams come off the bench.

“Seniors start on Senior Night, regardless of who you play, or what regardless of the magnitude of the game,” Self said. “I think we played a winner take all game against Texas, and Brennan Bechard and Matt Kleinmann, and both started and I was going, ‘Oh, crap, can we just get to the 17-minute mark, or whatever.’ And they both play great.”

The game in 2009 ended with Kansas winning 83-73 against the Damion James-led Longhorns. Kleinmann and Bechard played just one minute in the contest.

As the Jayhawks get ready for Kansas State there might be a slight predicament as there are more seniors than sports for the Jayhawks.

“The difference is we have six seniors, or we have seven seniors, Pat won't start [because] he's coming back next year,” Self said “There'll be one player of the six remaining that will not start.

And I'll make that determination based on health and whatever other decisions we can make.”

The health of Braun, who turned his ankle during Saturday’s loss to Baylor is going to be a factor as to who comes out to start. Self labeled him as questionable, but Braun said that he is “trending in the right direction.”

The fact that the Jayhawks are playing against their in-state rivals that they suffered a loss to earlier in the season is not lost on them. Jankovic, who said he would be making his first career start, is looking forward to the opportunity of getting revenge.

“We never like losing there,” Jankovic said. “And so I think it's a really great opportunity for us, especially on senior night, you know, to kind of get that revenge. And so I'm really looking forward to it. Personally, I know these guys are as well. Just, you know, getting that revenge because obviously, you know, it's a big rivalry in college basketball. And so, you know, it's one we kind of need to get back.”



