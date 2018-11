No. 1 Kansas will kickoff the season against No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

No. 1 ranked Kansas will look to back up its ranking against No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday night. The first game of the Champions Classic, which takes place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. (CT).

For a closer look at “What To Watch For”, click here.