Here are some things we learned after sitting down and going back over the notes and video from the Les Miles press conference. Miles and Kansas athletics director Jeff Long answered questions from the media about the hire, the process, and the future.

Miles wife Kathy is the head coach at home and Long had fun with flight plans AP

Kathy Miles runs the house

Miles is a tough football coach. The man has won over a hundred football games and stared across the sideline against some of the nation’s best coaches. But when Miles is at home with his four children and wife we learned he isn’t the head coach. That role belongs to his wife Kathy. All four of their children will or have competed in sports at the college level so you know there were competitive times around the house. “She is absolutely the coach of the family, everybody in the family would rather be in trouble with me than her,” Miles said. Miles comments drew several laughs.

Jeff Long had fun with flight plans and toyed with the media

Long was asked how stressful the search can be. He said there isn’t much fun with a coaching search but Long admitted he took some of the stress out on the media. With reporters and fans tracing flights coming and going Long decided he would play his own game. “I had some fun throwing misdirection at some of the media that might have come out to the airport once or twice when they thought something was going on,” Long said, Outside of throwing the media off the scent, Long said a coaching can be stressful. “There's nothing about a coaching search that's fun,” he said. “The pressure is tense and even as well as I know Coach Miles, in the end you don't know if they're going to come until they sign on the dotted line.”

Miles adapts his offense to the strength of his players

For whatever reason Miles seems to draw a bad rap when it comes to his offense. But when you look back on his offenses they usually moved the ball at LSU. He tried to build offenses around their strengths. At the time he coached in the SEC it was known for physical defenses and ground games that could chew yards with the best of them. Miles recalled one year when Zach Mettenberger threw for over 3,000 yards, they had two 1,000 yard receivers, and a 1,000 yard rusher. “When we had passers, we threw it,” Miles said. “When we had guys that could not throw the ball well, that couldn't process under the heat of the game, we ran the football and won 10 games a year. So it really becomes the style of personnel that you have in the program and then you take your offensive strategy towards that and your defensive strategy as well.” In the past two seasons being out of football Miles said he has looked at other styles of offenses to be ready when he got his next job.

Early look at Mile's recruiting philosophy

Miles gave a hint what to expect in recruiting. Although he still has to figure out his staff his recruiting plan is to stay close, go outside in select areas, and get the junior college player only when needed. “What we're going to do is we're going to work a 500-mile radius and we're going to get to those, and win in that group,” Miles said. “And then we're going to pick some cities in Texas that we hit. We're going to get to the West Coast at the need of the program. With the proximity of the junior colleges that we have in this state I'm going to certainly look at those guys as they would be emergency need style of guys.” During the Hawk Talk show after his press conference Miles touched on the fact Louisiana will still be a key area for the staff.

Miles will talk with any current staff member