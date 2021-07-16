What will a Lance Leipold coached team look like?
With fall camp a couple weeks away and the first game less than 50 until kickoff there are still a lot of questions surrounding the Kansas football team.
Everything from quarterback to style of play to the depth chart will not be answered until the coaches can finally get to watch their players.
Since Lance Leipold and his staff took over after spring football, they have not been able to coach the players who will be kicking off the season in less than a month-and-a-half. Inquiring minds want to know what the 2021 version of the Jayhawks will look like.
During the Big 12 media day session Leipold was asked that question.
“Well, I think it comes down to you wanting to be a disciplined football team,” he said. “And I think that's one of the things is we can't beat ourselves. We have to be able to be a physical football team, not turn it over, and create turnovers.
“I think everybody says a lot of those things. I think when you looked at us offensively through, really, my time as a head coach, I've always been pleased, but emphasizing to our coordinators as well, is that we want to be able to take the talent that we have and that's available on the offensive side of the ball and use it to our best advantage and not be locked in.”
Leipold’s comments about adjusting to his talent was on display between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In the 2018 at Buffalo his offense with Andy Kotelnicki led the MAC in passing. The following year after losing their starting quarterback they led the MAC in rushing.
It has been proven his teams will mold their offense around their personnel and could even change year to year.
“Sometimes that may be at the receiver position, maybe one year it's at the running back position,” Leipold said. “It could be by the use of tight ends. So, when you're able to be as multiple as you can be without drastically changing your schematics, I think you have a chance to be successful.”
In 2018 Buffalo ranked eighth in the nation at the fewest number of turnovers lost. Last year they ranked 10th.
“I think what helped us turn the corner at Buffalo was the chance that we did a great job in ball security,” he said. “And for us to start making gains, we have to do better at hanging onto the ball here.”
The same philosophy goes for the defense under coordinator Brian Borland. Leipold and Borland are starting their 15th season coaching together.
Leipold said Borland’s defenses have been good at the basics like stopping the run and creating turnovers.
“He's been with me a long time,” Leipold said. “I've always been impressed with the job that he's done. We have to be able to stop the run. I think this is a wide-open scoring conference. I know it has a reputation of that, but at the end of the day, if you're not good on first and second down, you're not even getting a third down half the time. We've got to be able to start there.
“And then, to be athletic enough to get pressure on the quarterback and, again, create turnovers. Lastly, of course, we've got to be better on special teams. We've got to be able to find ways to create hidden yards and steal possessions when we can.”