What will a Lance Leipold coached team look like?

With fall camp a couple weeks away and the first game less than 50 until kickoff there are still a lot of questions surrounding the Kansas football team.

Everything from quarterback to style of play to the depth chart will not be answered until the coaches can finally get to watch their players.

Since Lance Leipold and his staff took over after spring football, they have not been able to coach the players who will be kicking off the season in less than a month-and-a-half. Inquiring minds want to know what the 2021 version of the Jayhawks will look like.

During the Big 12 media day session Leipold was asked that question.

“Well, I think it comes down to you wanting to be a disciplined football team,” he said. “And I think that's one of the things is we can't beat ourselves. We have to be able to be a physical football team, not turn it over, and create turnovers.

“I think everybody says a lot of those things. I think when you looked at us offensively through, really, my time as a head coach, I've always been pleased, but emphasizing to our coordinators as well, is that we want to be able to take the talent that we have and that's available on the offensive side of the ball and use it to our best advantage and not be locked in.”

Leipold’s comments about adjusting to his talent was on display between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In the 2018 at Buffalo his offense with Andy Kotelnicki led the MAC in passing. The following year after losing their starting quarterback they led the MAC in rushing.