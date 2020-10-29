JayhawkSlant - What will the early signing period look like for KU?

What will the early signing period look like for KU?
The early signing period for the 2021 class begins in just two weeks. What’s the latest with KU’s recruiting class? We’ve got the latest.
Does Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., plan to sign with Kansas during the early signing period? What about K.J. Adams, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas?
For the very latest on Zach Clemence, the No. 35 ranked player in the 2021 class, K.J. Adams, the No. 85 ranked player in the 2021 class, and other prospects, click here.
LAST DAY FOR THE $12.00 PROMO, TAKE ADVANTAGE NOW!
This is the last day for the for the special $12.00 promo.
You can get one year of Jayhawk Slant for just $12.00 and follow the Jayhawk team coverage, inside recruiting look, and access to the KU-only message boards.
The offers runs out at midnight on Thursday. Follow this link for all of the details