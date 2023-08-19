Wheeler, Gilliom progressing, creative ways for pass rush
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has been adamant throughout fall camp that his defense will not be the weak link this season.
With a linebacker room that looks to have five guys that will contribute in a major way, a secondary that brings experience and depth, and a defensive line with a lot of new faces, Borland’s unit has a chance to be much improved from what they were last season.
Cornell Wheeler in line to see more snaps in 2023
A lot of positive things are being said about the fourth year linebacker. The junior from Michigan is in a room that’s had its starters set since everyone decided to come back. However, Wheeler, in his third year at Kansas, is figuring things out.
“Well, I think he's really motivated right now,” Borland said. “I think a guy who always, ‘Hey, this ain't going to go on forever, so it's my fourth year. It's about time that something changes for me.’"
Wheeler hasn’t had the most success at Kansas, but is having an offseason that could lead to him getting more snaps. The Jayhawks added JB Brown in the portal, who’s also impressed the coaches at the linebacker spot. With Craig Young, Taiwan Berryhill and Rich Miller, occupying the starting spots, it will be hard to squeeze into that line up. Wheeler, while not being in a position to start, is still looking like he’s in position to get some snaps.
“He's probably not a starter right now, but whatever happens where he's got to become a starter, a guy that can play a lot, quite honestly, I feel good about it,” Borland said.
This emergence from Wheeler has come at a great time for him, and is something that Borland has been able to spot since spring practice.
“I thought he's just kind of a late bloomer a little bit, and I think it's clicking for him, and he's done a really good job this fall. Even in the spring, kind of noticeable about his athleticism, his quickness, his flash.”
New plans to create pressure on the quarterback
Last season the Jayhawks were tied at No. 92 in the nation with just 24 sacks on the year. That was with the seven sacks that Lonnie Phelps provided, which led the team. Without Phelps, the Jayhawks are going to need to get creative in the way that they get to the quarterback this season.
The closest player to Phelps was Craig Young, who brought in 4.5 sacks on the year. The defensive line brought in a lot of talent that will be trying to get to the quarterback, but there will be a push for more creativity in the pass rush game this season.
“ Without saying too much, we have experimented around a little bit with trying to develop a linebacker,” Borland said. “We're just trying to see who can do it the best, the most natural. So I think we've got a couple of guys that we're going to maybe give a shot to some of those kind of things.”
Last season, Kansas ranked No. 125 out of 131 teams in the nation on third down conversion defense. If opponents are converting on 47% of third downs, then third down is probably not the only down that defense is struggling with.
Along with what Borland and the staff are putting in, will need to look to force more third and long situations this season to increase their sack total.
Jayson Gilliom working through position change, injury
Jayson Gilliom played in all 12 Kansas games as a true freshman in 2021 before missing the 2022 season with an injury. The 2021 season, where he recorded three starts, was played at safety. He’s made the transition to linebacker and Borland has liked what he’s seen so far.
“Well, I think Jayson's finally got to the point where he's not limping around anymore,” Borland said. “We've done a pretty good job of trying to manage his reps. I think if it got to be too many, he would just develop some soreness. So I think we've kind of found the right combination of how many reps he should be taking. So then I think he's been much more pain-free, and obviously then he can flourish a little bit more as well.”
A lot has gone into the position change for Gilliom, who had to transform his body as he’s made his recovery.
“We’re talking about linebackers because he's made that switch, and he's really doing a good job,” Borland said. “He knows what's going on and he's done all we've asked in terms of putting on some weight and really gaining some strength, and he's not afraid to stick his nose in there and do some things.”
Gilliom has a lot of experience in front of him, but is a well-rounded football player that should be able to find a way onto the field this season. With the position change and the injury combined, it will be a tough task, and Borland is aware of that.
“Hopefully his best times are still ahead, but he's certainly factoring into some things right now too,” Borland said.
At the end of the day, Gilliom is making a lot of progress coming back from a season-ending injury.