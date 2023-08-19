Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has been adamant throughout fall camp that his defense will not be the weak link this season.

With a linebacker room that looks to have five guys that will contribute in a major way, a secondary that brings experience and depth, and a defensive line with a lot of new faces, Borland’s unit has a chance to be much improved from what they were last season.







Cornell Wheeler in line to see more snaps in 2023

A lot of positive things are being said about the fourth year linebacker. The junior from Michigan is in a room that’s had its starters set since everyone decided to come back. However, Wheeler, in his third year at Kansas, is figuring things out.

“Well, I think he's really motivated right now,” Borland said. “I think a guy who always, ‘Hey, this ain't going to go on forever, so it's my fourth year. It's about time that something changes for me.’"

Wheeler hasn’t had the most success at Kansas, but is having an offseason that could lead to him getting more snaps. The Jayhawks added JB Brown in the portal, who’s also impressed the coaches at the linebacker spot. With Craig Young, Taiwan Berryhill and Rich Miller, occupying the starting spots, it will be hard to squeeze into that line up. Wheeler, while not being in a position to start, is still looking like he’s in position to get some snaps.

“He's probably not a starter right now, but whatever happens where he's got to become a starter, a guy that can play a lot, quite honestly, I feel good about it,” Borland said.

This emergence from Wheeler has come at a great time for him, and is something that Borland has been able to spot since spring practice.

“I thought he's just kind of a late bloomer a little bit, and I think it's clicking for him, and he's done a really good job this fall. Even in the spring, kind of noticeable about his athleticism, his quickness, his flash.”