When will Jalen Wilson arrive for Kansas visit?
Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas is scheduled to begin his official visit to Kansas on Thursday and will then head to North Carolina early...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news