 JayhawkSlant - Where do things stand with Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 08:51:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Where do things stand with Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler?

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Sahvir Wheeler, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard from Houston, Texas. During his sophomore season at Georgia, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 39.9 percent from the field, 23.0 percent from behind the arc, and 74.0 percent from the free-throw line. Following his sophomore year, Wheeler made the decision to throw his name into the transfer portal, and a number of big-time schools reached out, including Kansas.

For the very latest on Sahvir Wheeler, click here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvd2hlcmUtZG8tdGhpbmdzLXN0YW5kLXdpdGgtZ2VvcmdpYS10cmFu c2Zlci1zYWh2aXItd2hlZWxlci0iCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGd2hlcmUtZG8tdGhpbmdzLXN0YW5kLXdpdGgtZ2VvcmdpYS10 cmFuc2Zlci1zYWh2aXItd2hlZWxlci0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNSZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=