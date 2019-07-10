Where does Kansas stand with 2020 big man Mady Sissoko?
Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Auburn, BYU, Colorado, Miami, N.C. State and many other programs continue to make a strong push for Mady Sissoko, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound center from Wasatch (UT) Acad...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news