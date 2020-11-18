JayhawkSlant - Where does Kansas stand with 2021 big man Sydney Curry?

Sydney Curry, the 6-foot-8, 265-pound power forward from John A. Logan C.C. in Carterville, Ill., is one of the top junior college prospects in the 2021 class. Originally from Fort Wayne, Ind., Curry, in 31 games last season, averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for John A. Logan C.C. Offensively, Curry shot 73.9 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Coming off an impressive showing as a freshman, Curry has established himself as one of the top junior college players in the 2021 class. Kansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall are just a few of the programs that have extended scholarship offers to the talented big man.

Is Kansas a serious contender for Curry? If so, where do the Jayhawks stand on his list?

For the very latest on Sydney Curry, click here.