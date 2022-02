Recently, Adrame Diongue, the 6-foot-11, 210-pound center from Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., narrowed his list of schools down to Kansas, Illinois, Maryland, Oregon State, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington State.

Where does Kansas stand with Diongue and does he plan to visit in the near future?

