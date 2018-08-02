Samuell Williamson, the 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward from Rockwall (TX) High School, was one of the most impressive performers on the spring and summer AAU circuit. With a large number of scholarship offers already in place, including one from Kansas, Williamson, the No. 35 ranked player in the 2019 class, has more than a number of options to consider with thinking about his future.



Where does Kansas stand with Samuell Williamson?

