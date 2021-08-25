Where KU's 2022 commits landed in the latest Rivals150

The Skinny: On August 10, M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., became the third player from the 2022 class to verbally commit to Bill Self and Kansas. Rice was one of the nation's most productive players during the spring and summer AAU circuit, so don't be surprised if he receives a bump when the 2022 rankings are updated. Landing Rice was certainly a huge win for Bill Self and his staff.

The Skinny: On March 3, 2021, Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., became the first player from the 2022 class to verbally commit to Kansas. Following a successful spring and summer on the AAU circuit, Dick is preparing for the start of his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy.

The Skinny: After taking visits to Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU, Zuby Ejiofor, following his final visit (Texas) verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas on July 1. Ejiofor, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2022 class, ultimately made the decision to sit down with his family and reach a final decision. Ultimately, he committed to Kansas on June 30 and went public with his decision a day later.

