Where things stand with KU's roster and more

KU's roster currently consists of 10 players, which leaves Bill Self and his staff with four spots to fill heading into the 2025-26 season.
For a closer look at KU's roster and a few names to keep an eye on, click here.
Dan Fitzgerald spoke after the the Jayhawks extended their winning streak to nine games with a win over MU.
Brady Counsell tallied a career-high 5 RBI as Kansas beat Missouri 9-3 in the Buck O'Neil Classic on Tuesday night.
Alex Bray talked about his decision to commit to Kansas and the connection with Joe Dineen.
Mason Lewis talks about his visit to Kansas and his plans to find a date for an official visit.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
