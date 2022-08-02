Why did Chris Johnson ultimately pick Kansas on Tuesday night?
On Tuesday evening, Chris Johnson, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound shooting guard from Montverde (FL) Academy committed to Kansas. Johnson, the No. 55 ranked player in the 2023 class, became the first play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news