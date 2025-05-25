Why did Corbin Allen ultimately decide to sign with Kansas?

The Jayhawks got a commitment from Kory Amachree, one of the top RB in the country. Here is the breakdown.
What’s the next move for Bill Self in his staff when it comes to completing the roster?
Kansas rallied for its 26th comeback win and 6th walk-off, beating OSU 7-6 in the Big 12 Quarterfinal Thursday.
The KU coaches are looking for one more defensive back and Robert Reddick has an official visit scheduled in June.
Kansas Great Jacque Vaughn Named Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach.
The Jayhawks got a commitment from Kory Amachree, one of the top RB in the country. Here is the breakdown.
What’s the next move for Bill Self in his staff when it comes to completing the roster?
Kansas rallied for its 26th comeback win and 6th walk-off, beating OSU 7-6 in the Big 12 Quarterfinal Thursday.