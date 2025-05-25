Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 25, 2025
Why did Corbin Allen ultimately decide to sign with Kansas?
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In