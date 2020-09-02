JayhawkSlant - Why did Five-Star PG Skyy Clark add Kansas to his list of schools?

Kansas is back in-the-mix for Skyy Clark, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound point guard from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tenn. Clark, the No. 16 ranked player in the 2022 class, originally narrowed his list of schools down to Tennessee State, Memphis, North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Oregon, and USC.

However, earlier in the week, Clark, a five-star prospect, added Kansas and DePaul to his list of schools. Why did Clark ultimately decide to add Kansas back to his list?

For the very latest on Skyy Clark and Kansas, come inside.