Early on Thursday afternoon, Sydney Curry, the 6-foot-9, 265-pound power forward from John A. Logan C.C. in Carterville, Ill., verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas. Originally from Fort Wayne, Ind., Curry, on Thanksgiving Day, became the third player from the 2021 class to give the nod to the Jayhawks.

Why did Sydney Curry commit to Kansas? What type of player are the Jayhawks getting?





For the very latest, click here.