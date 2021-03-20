JayhawkSlant - Why Indianapolis could hold keys in AD search

You have to give credit to Doug Girod, the committee, and the search firm TurnkeyZRG for conducting a confidential and quiet search.

We take a close look at the timeline for hiring the next AD, what the word is on the street, the KU plane has been in the air, and why Indianapolis could hold keys to the future.

For the latest thoughts read why Indianapolis could be a central place to interview candidates go inside here Latest thoughts on AD search