{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 12:03:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Why several coaches are showing interest in the KU job

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

This time around we are hearing about several people who have been or are current head coaches showing interest in the Kansas football opening.

The word with coaches around the country and people who work in the industry have told us they believe in the leadership at KU.

We go more into what we are hearing, the financial support, the overall support and also the latest news.

{{ article.author_name }}