For college coaching staffs, making recruiting pitches to elite prospects can sometimes include white lies or bending of the truth in an effort to land a commitment. But in the era of social media and in a time where elite prospects often know each other for years, sometimes the wrong statement can end up costing a coach in the long run. At this week’s McDonald’s All-American Game we caught up with several five-star prospects to get some examples of a few of the fibs they heard during the recruiting process.

“Definitely. Coaches will tell you unrealistic things or things they think you want to hear. Being a big man I know I’m not going to touch the ball that much, that’s just a part of the game and something players have to get used to and I accept it. But a coach told me I will make sure you run the team and every possession down we will pass you the ball and you get to decide if you want to take the shot or not. Which is completely unrealistic.”



“Probably that you can come in and it would be my team right away. Telling me that everything was going to be going through me and I was going to be getting playing time and there’s no plays and stuff like that and then I would watch that school and they would run 20 plays on one possession so I knew that was wrong. That turned me off for sure.”

“I remember a coach saying that their conference was the best conference. I took a visit and they were bragging about their conference being the best night-in and night-out and trying to pull up facts. But I just knew that it wasn’t the best and this year it came up that way with how their teams did either in the tournament or in the conference. The teams weren’t as good as they were hyping them up to be.”