“Maybe a look here and there right before the play starts,” Grimm said on his communication with Bean when he sees favorable coverage. “Right before the play is called. You hear it and you're like, ‘all right, come on. I'm one-on-one over here, throw it.’ I ain't going to say it, but I'll look.”

The first one was a 51 yard bomb to Luke Grimm, the second was the No.2 play on SportsCenter Top 10, as Bean saw Arnold was one-on-one with a UNLV defender and he put Arnold in position to make an acrobatic catch over the top of the defender to secure the touchdown.

Bean did in fact trust his receivers to go and make plays. On Kansas’ drive that made the score 21-7 in the second quarter, he threw two passes that relied on his receivers to come down with the ball instead of the defender.

“It was just having that chemistry, that bond off the field, and the quarterback having trust in us,” Arnold said.

The Kansas wide receivers came up big time and time again during Kansas' win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The top three receivers in Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner combined for 12 receptions, 372 yards and six touchdowns.

Another driving force for the receiving core is healthy competition. As the game went on, Arnold and Grimm were competing with each other to see who could score more touchdowns.

"It's always a competition between us to see who could get the most touchdowns, who would get the most yards, but it's a friendly competition,” Arnold said. “Whenever Luke had two touchdowns and I had one, I came up to him and was like, ‘you're not going to be able to beat two touchdowns,’ and I ended up getting a touchdown. Then I scored. Then Luke came back and he came up to me like, ‘you're not going to be able to beat three touchdowns.’ It's a friendly competition, but it's just to make each other better and keep us pushing and going.”

The player who’s night went under the radar was Skinner, as he had two huge catches for 80 yards. He never found the end zone, but there was evidence of a tight knit wide receiver room on the last two touchdowns of the game

After Arnold caught a screen pass, he picked up blocks from Grimm and Skinner on the edge. As Arnold scampered 56 yards down the sideline, Skinner caught up to the play and threw another crucial block at the 10-yard line to ensure Arnold got in the end zone.

When Luke Grimm scored his third touchdown just moments later the trio imitated the spider man meme by all pointing at each other in the back of the end zone.

ESPN showed a graphic of Grimm and Arnold’s stats while at the same time showing the two, but Skinner was in the shot with them as they were all happy for each other’s success on the night.

At the end of the day, Grimm and Arnold just wanted to have the experience with their fellow starting receiver.

“We've been thinking about that probably since the first or second game of the season,” Arnold said of the celebration. :And we were like, ‘we going to get a picture with all three of us doing the Spider-Man thing at least one time.’ That was really Quentin Skinner's idea.”

“We were really waiting for him to score, but he gets on the 1 (yard line),” Grimm said. “So we were just waiting for that. So we just decided after the six between us two, we decided we should just do it.”

Overall, head coach Lance Leipold was just happy to see so many players make an impact on the game they way they did.

“We haven't talked about Quentin Skinner's players either yet,” Leipold said. “So when you have this many guys, and the nice thing is the multiple part of our offense gives these guys an opportunity, and we just don't know sometimes which night which guy is going to get the opportunity, but they all have the capability.”