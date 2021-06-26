Will Anciaux grew up a KU fan, talks about visit

Will Anciaux was one of several, top-rated local prospects the Kansas coaches hosted on an unofficial visit last weekend.

For many of them it was their first time to be on campus at KU. That certainly was not the case for Anciaux.

The tight end from Kapaun Mt. Carmel has been to his share of Kansas basketball and football games growing up.

“I did grow up in a KU household,” Anciaux said. “Pretty much all of my room decorations that I have right now have some sort of Jayhawk red and blue. In our old house that we lived in, I had a wall that was painted like middle of the court at Allen Fieldhouse. So, I was a pretty big KU fan growing up, and for all sports, so I've been to plenty of football and basketball games in my time.”

Although Anciaux has made the trip to Lawrence several times to watch Kansas games, this time he went through the process as a recruit. He had an offer from the Jayhawks, and he got to meet the new staff.

“It was good meeting the coaches, putting names with faces and getting to meet them in person for the first time,” he said. “Seeing all the facilities and getting the campus tour it was just a great time and talking to some football with them.”

He was around offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Kotelnicki during the visit and talked about the scheme and how his position will work.

“It was a great experience just kind of seeing exactly how the tight ends play and where they came from at the University of Buffalo,” Anciaux said. “I got see how they would be used at KU, how it relates to other schools in the Big 12, and just kind of his vision.

Anciaux continued: “And how he has past experiences in developing tight ends to get to the NFL. He's an awesome football mind, and he knows a lot. It was very enjoyable sitting down and getting to talk some football with him, and just to learn more about him.”