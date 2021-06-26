Will Anciaux grew up a KU fan, talks about visit
Will Anciaux was one of several, top-rated local prospects the Kansas coaches hosted on an unofficial visit last weekend.
For many of them it was their first time to be on campus at KU. That certainly was not the case for Anciaux.
The tight end from Kapaun Mt. Carmel has been to his share of Kansas basketball and football games growing up.
“I did grow up in a KU household,” Anciaux said. “Pretty much all of my room decorations that I have right now have some sort of Jayhawk red and blue. In our old house that we lived in, I had a wall that was painted like middle of the court at Allen Fieldhouse. So, I was a pretty big KU fan growing up, and for all sports, so I've been to plenty of football and basketball games in my time.”
Although Anciaux has made the trip to Lawrence several times to watch Kansas games, this time he went through the process as a recruit. He had an offer from the Jayhawks, and he got to meet the new staff.
“It was good meeting the coaches, putting names with faces and getting to meet them in person for the first time,” he said. “Seeing all the facilities and getting the campus tour it was just a great time and talking to some football with them.”
He was around offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Andy Kotelnicki during the visit and talked about the scheme and how his position will work.
“It was a great experience just kind of seeing exactly how the tight ends play and where they came from at the University of Buffalo,” Anciaux said. “I got see how they would be used at KU, how it relates to other schools in the Big 12, and just kind of his vision.
Anciaux continued: “And how he has past experiences in developing tight ends to get to the NFL. He's an awesome football mind, and he knows a lot. It was very enjoyable sitting down and getting to talk some football with him, and just to learn more about him.”
After meeting with Kotelnicki, Anciaux said they got a tour of the weight room and facilities before eating barbeque with the group.
“It was a lot of fun getting to see the campus where my parents went to school and compare it to how it was when they were there,” he said. “After that, we went to talk to Coach Leipold. That was awesome to be able to meet him for the first time, and talk some football with him, and ask some questions, and learn about the KU football program.”
Anciaux is a two-sport athlete, but his future is going to be on the football field at the next level. At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds he has had a successful basketball career. It has made for a busy summer because basketball has been a focus for him.
He has earned football scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Iowa State. But basketball is something he played most of his life.
“Basketball was definitely my first love,” he said. “But really football here has been eye-opening for me recently, and I've grown to fall in love with football so much. And I think football is definitely my route now, but I think without basketball, I wouldn't be the football player I am today, because it's helped me develop so much in my athletic ability.”
Anciaux said he plans to play basketball as long as he can and has found a way to make the time commitment work along with football. There will be more basketball events combined with unofficial visits for football this summer.
“It's been a great experience overall,” he said about the recruiting. “I've enjoyed meeting all of these different coaches from different schools and being able to get out and see their facilities and campuses. I've been very blessed with the experience.
“I've taken unofficial visits to K-State and KU up to this point, and I've enjoyed my time at both those schools. It was a great experience being able to meet all of those coaches and I can look forward to continue building relationships with them. Coming up here soon, I'm going to go to Michigan State and Iowa State. I'm looking forward to meeting those coaches and seeing what their programs are about and continuing to learn and grow in this process.”