“Since I started football in sixth grade, I've just always been our teams' kicker,” he said. “I’ve just always done it and it comes natural.”

In June he connected on a 50-yarder and last week kicked two field goals in their game.

“Our kicker got hurt last year, so I had to step in,” he said. “I did pretty well actually.”

There aren’t many high school safeties lining up in the area at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. Then when he runs out to kick field goals it is more noticeable.

Will Huggins doesn’t get many chances to catch his breath during a football game. He might also lay claim to the tallest kicker and punter in the state.

Huggins also handles the teams punting duties as well as playing offense. That doesn’t leave many opportunities to get a rest during the game.

“The only time I get water is during timeouts,” he said. “But it's fun. It's my last year of high school and I’ve got to get the most out of it. I want to have as much fun as I can.”

Last spring Huggins gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment. He has stayed in contact with the coaches and earlier in the week spoke with new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

“He told me what he has done in the past and told me how I'm going to fit into the offense,” Huggins said. “He said he’s excited to meet me, and excited to get started.”

Huggins can play any position on the field, but the Jayhawks recruited him on offense. He has been watching the Jayhawks play and will be watching what changes Dearmon could bring.

“I'm fully confident in any decision Coach Miles makes,” Huggins said. “I've read a lot about Coach Dearmon, and I'm excited about him.”

This season Huggins has been to two games in Lawrence and he plans to make the short trip again. One will be for an official visit and he also gave a hint he could arrive on campus early.

“I'd like to make a couple more games this season and I'm going on my official visit for the K-State game,” he said. “That will be fun. And I'm working on getting in there (KU) early as an early graduate.”