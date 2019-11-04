“I've kind of been through it all before,” Huggins said. “It was just good to get to know the players better because I've never met them before. It was just cool to meet all of them since I've always watched and looked up to them. It's cool now that I'll be playing with them soon.”

This weekend the tight end from Shawnee Mission South took his official visit for the Kansas State game. He saw a lot of the same things from past visits but did learn some new ones.

Will Huggins committed to Kansas last spring and has made several trips to Lawrence. His visits have all been driving up to KU and heading back the same day.

In most of Huggins’ visits to Kansas his time has been spent around the coaching staff and learning about the program through recruiting. But he got a new perspective after spending time around his future teammates.

“They're just a bunch of cool guys,” Huggins said. “They're easy to hang around they're all hungry to win games and then move on after everything that happens.”

Huggins has seen the game-day atmosphere but never a sold out stadium. He got to witness that against Kansas State.

"It was awesome to see all the fans come out like that," he said. "Hopefully we will see another game like that and fill up the Booth again."

Another different aspect was sitting down with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon. The two have talked on the phone and this was the first chance Huggins had to see what Dearmon has in store for the future.

“He told me, basically with his offense, it's really hard to fit a whole offense in the middle of the season,” Huggins said. “Once I get there, they're going to be able to implement the entire thing and get more plays that I like in.”

That time will come soon enough for Huggins who plans to be an early signee and enroll in January. He will be on campus for spring football and get a head start on learning the offense.

At the end of his visit he met with head coach Les Miles.

“He's just excited for the future,” Huggins said. “I'm excited as well to get there and he's a family guy. He makes my family feel comfortable with him and he's just a really good guy. It’s good to know I'm going to be living with and around him for four years.”