Will McDonald hearing from Kansas coaches, could visit soon

Kansas quarterbacks Jim Zebrowski recruits the area and started the process with McDonald. Jim Panagos who coaches the defensive line joined the recruiting efforts after the Jayhawks evaluated him.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds he has also caught the attention of college football coaches. The defensive end who plays at Hudson High holds two offers from the Big 12.

McDonald, a defensive end from Wisconsin, is wrapping anther successful lacrosse season this summer. He was named a US All-American in lacrosse for the second time.

The Kansas coaching staff is hoping to get a visit this week from Will McDonald . The month of July is a dead period for recruiting except for the final week. Recruits are only allowed to take unofficial visits over the next week.

There is a connection to the Wisconsin area since several members of Lance Leipold’s coaching staff was with him at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“I talk to coach Panagos weekly, much of the coaching staff are either from Wisconsin or have spent a lot of time here, so we are able to connect well in that regard,” McDonald said. “Every coach I have talked to from Kansas is down to earth and great to talk to.”

With Lance Leipold going into year two, they are in the building process and Panagos joined the staff earlier this year. They have used the message the program is moving in the right direction.

“The coaches have told me about how Kansas is in a rebuild scenario right now,” McDonald said. “But they are in a great position to be successful with a young team in the near future.”

McDonald picked up an offer from Kansas after Zebrowski brought his name to the defensive coaches. They watched his film and extended a scholarship offer.

“What the staff liked about my game is my athleticism and instinct to find the ball carrier,” he said. “They also feel that my work ethic and personality fit the program very well.”

McDonald said he did not attend many football camps this summer because of his lacrosse schedule. He said he is hearing the most from Kansas, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois. North Dakota State, Army, and Akron.

“The things that are important at a school for me is the academics, my relationship with coaches, and the future outlook the program holds,” he said.