Wilson receives NBA Draft Combine invite; How might this impact KU's roster
On Tuesday night, Jalen Wilson received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine. Currently, Kansas doesn't have an open scholarship to grant, but if Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson remain in the NBA draft, Bill Self and his staff will have two scholarships to offer.
How might his impact KU's roster, especially with Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Tyrese Hunter expressing serious interest? For the very latest, click here.
