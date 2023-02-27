“Without a doubt it has helped,” Borland told Jayhawk Slant. “You can say, ‘hey, did you catch us in the Liberty Bowl? Or, did you see college Game Day was here?’ I think all those things certainly play into that. I think after our first year there was just guys that we knew, well, we can offer this kid, but we have got no shot. I think now, and for the most part, I think the kids that we're identifying as potential guys that could really fit here and help us.”

A big reason for that is the success the football program had in 2022 along with national exposure from a 5-0 start and appearing in a bowl game. Accomplishments like that has made it easier to sell the Kansas program.

If you follow recruiting it does not take long to see there have been several high-profile recruits on campus.

The Kansas staff has already seen a lot of traffic with 2024 recruits. They have held three junior day events and had over 50 prospects from next year’s class on campus and that will increase in the next week.

One of the big pieces of news in the offseason was the commitment from quarterback Isaiah Marshall from Southfield A&T in Detroit. Marshall is rated the nation’s 10th best dual-threat quarterback in the Rivals.com rankings.

Several coaches came with Lance Leipold from Buffalo and know how hard it is to change the perception with recruits.

“A 100 percent it is noticeable,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. “The comparison I only have in my mind about it and something in the recruiting world is when we were at Buffalo and we started to get good. At Buffalo, it took until the very end for people to acknowledge our consistent couple years of winning because it had never been good. What has been different here is the kids were super receptive. They're like, okay, I see you. All the things you've been talking about, it's paying off.”

Red Martel, a running back from Oklahoma, gave the Jayhawks an early verbal commitment. He is in the 2024 class and made several trips to Kansas before deciding. That is the area Borland recruits and the staff has extended several offers in Oklahoma.

“We're going to be on more kid's visit list,” Borland said. “I think we're a little more attractive to a wider audience right now. And I think all those things help.”

Winning cures a lot of problems for a program that did not won more than three games in a season since 2009. But there are a lot of factors that are involved outside of wins. It comes down to the people in the building.

“I don’t want to give a used car salesman a bad rep but sometimes people don’t have as much substance,” Kotelnicki said. “I don’t get that vibe when you walk up and down our hallways. I don't think people who are visitors, including prospects and their family, get that vibe. But they get the sense the guys are nice. They're pretty good guys. They seem like they're really good coaches and teachers.

“I think the reception has been pretty positive amongst the recruits and their families. Now, having said that, you still got to get a couple of them.”