Kansas, without question, doesn’t have the type of regular season it had without Jalen Wilson. The Jayhawks, in winning the Big 12 regular season championship outright, finished the year with an overall record of 25-6 and 13-5 in Big 12 play.

“I think Coach told me when I was about to go to the gym or something, and I just called my parents and it was cool,” he added.

“ For sure,” said Jalen Wilson. “That was one of my biggest thoughts, is coming back and getting everything that I wanted to do. And seeing how well Ochai (Agbai) did it when he came back, so it was my same kind of goals and aspirations as far as any individual accolade, so of course.

While addressing the media on Monday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com asked Wilson if winning Big 12 Player of the Year was one of his goals heading into the season.

Because of his performance on the hardwood, Wilson, who also led the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.4 and in double-doubles with 10, was recently tabbed the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and was selected to All-Big 12 First Team.

What a season it was for Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas. Now that the regular season has reached its end, Wilson led the Big 12 in scoring at 19.7 points per game, which ranks 29th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances and 17 games of 20 or more points scored.

In leading the league in both scoring and rebounding, Wilson had some big performances this season. He went for 25 and 11 against Duke, 33 and 6 against Southern Utah, 29 and 14 against Wisconsin, 15 and 11 against Seton Hall, 24 and 10 against Missouri, 20 and 4 against Oklahoma State, 14 and 11 at West Virginia, 17 and 8 against Oklahoma, 16 and 11 against Iowa State, 38 and 9 at Kansas State, 30 and 7 against TCU, 23 and 5 at Baylor, 22 and 8 at Kentucky, 20 and 8 against Kansas State, 26 and 9 at Iowa State, 18 and 5 at Oklahoma, 21 and 13 against Baylor, 21 and 5 against Texas Tech, and 23 and 10 at Texas.

Nobody deserved the award more than Wilson. Furthermore, guys that usually win Big 12 Player of the Year award have their jersey retired. What does it mean for Wilson to have that potentially there for him down the road?

“It's everything,” said Wilson. “I remember coming here on my visit and just seeing all those jerseys up there and just envisioning myself just like, man, I wish I could be a part of that one day. And four years later, through a lot of things, I'm blessed to say that I have an opportunity to do that now.

“And it's great seeing all those guys up there that are those Hall of Famers up there, and just to be a part of that group up there would be special,” he added.

Now that the Big 12 regular season championship is locked up, Kansas can officially turn its attention to the postseason. The Jayhawks, it would appear, are locked in to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Still, there is unfinished business to take care of in Kansas City this week. An impressive showing in Kansas City could ultimately lead to Kansas being tabbed the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Should that happen, KU’s run would likely begin in Des Moines and, if Bill Self’s squad advances out of Iowa, they would return home to Kansas City (not Las Vegas or another location) with a chance to advance to the Final Four (Houston) in front of a home crowd.

Wilson, on Monday, talked about the possibility of playing in Kansas City in a few weeks.

“No, I think it's something that we all push for,” said Wilson. Who wouldn't want to cut down nets in Kansas City to go to the final four? I think that's something special. I don't know if that's ever happened before at Kansas. But just being so close, and not to say it's going to be a home game, because whoever will play in that position will travel well, but I just feel like why not want to play in Kansas City and why not want to do it here?

“And I feel like it just lined up perfectly for us to do it,” he added. Just got to go do it. Got to go win.”



