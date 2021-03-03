With March Madness approaching, Self has no complaints about KU's health
No. 13/14 Kansas (18-8, 12-6 Big 12) will host UTEP (12-10, 8-8 Conference USA) Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (Central) on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The game will be KU’s final regular-season contest bef...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news