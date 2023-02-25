With most starters back, Andy Kotelnicki will challenge the offense
With spring football just days away there has been a lot of chatter about the returning offensive numbers for the Jayhawks heading into the 2023 season.
No team in America returns more offensive production than Kansas. When the latest numbers came out the Jayhawks ranked at the top of the list on offense and second overall as a team.
Outside of Earl Bostick at left tackle, everybody is back.
That leads to talk among people who follow college football and KU fans the offense has a chance to be really good. All the talk is coming from outside the walls of the Anderson Family Football Complex because offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki wants to keep everyone grounded.
“Conventional wisdom says you look at number of returning snaps, you look at production, and as long as there continues to be some sort of linear trajectory of performance, you’ve got a chance to be good,” Kotelnicki said.
Kotelnicki admitted he does not like to refer to the past, but he used Wisconsin-Whitewater as an example. His first season under Lance Leipold at UWW they went 15-0 and won the national championship. After that year they lost several players on offense and had to retool by developing.
He shared this story recently with the KU players.
“Going into that next season, we didn’t have a lot of offensive starters back,” he said. “But those guys just grew and got better every week. Up front, quarterback play, receivers, everybody. They just got better. They made a steady climb. By the end of the year, they played freaking high-level football.”
The end result was Leipold’s sixth national title at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The offense developed and produced another championship and would return a lot of starters going into the following season.
“Everybody is back, and what do people start doing?” Kotelnicki said. “They are all talking about how good the offense is supposed to be. I'm like, it's a scary deal. Okay, that can be a problem.”
Last season the Jayhawks ranked 21st in the country in scoring offense. They had a lot of other good statistics to go along with it like leading the Big 12 in fewest sacks allowed. They were the best in the conference in yards per play.
It was an exciting offense to watch, and expectations are going to be high. And that is where Kotelnicki reminds the players to keep focused and not get caught up into past success.
“We have one of these things, I'll call it a mantra that I say,” Kotelnicki said. “Don't talk about it, be about it. If you were to go up to one of our kids who's been here, and say ‘hey, don't talk about it, be about it.’ They would know what you mean. We don't want to let what we have coming back force us to assume that you're just going to get better.”
Kotelnicki, who was nominated for the Broyles Award, that goes to the nation’s top assistant, is not going to get complacent because everyone is back on offense. He will continue to push the coaches and players to improve on last year.
And it starts with him.
“I've challenged myself, I've challenged our other coaches, and I've challenged our players,” he said. “I told our players I'm going to coach you as hard as I've ever coached any group in my career because I refuse to let an assumption not let you guys reach your potential for next fall. You have a chance to be scary good and we have as much of a chance to be scary disappointing.”