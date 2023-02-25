With spring football just days away there has been a lot of chatter about the returning offensive numbers for the Jayhawks heading into the 2023 season.

No team in America returns more offensive production than Kansas. When the latest numbers came out the Jayhawks ranked at the top of the list on offense and second overall as a team.

Outside of Earl Bostick at left tackle, everybody is back.

That leads to talk among people who follow college football and KU fans the offense has a chance to be really good. All the talk is coming from outside the walls of the Anderson Family Football Complex because offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki wants to keep everyone grounded.

“Conventional wisdom says you look at number of returning snaps, you look at production, and as long as there continues to be some sort of linear trajectory of performance, you’ve got a chance to be good,” Kotelnicki said.

Kotelnicki admitted he does not like to refer to the past, but he used Wisconsin-Whitewater as an example. His first season under Lance Leipold at UWW they went 15-0 and won the national championship. After that year they lost several players on offense and had to retool by developing.

He shared this story recently with the KU players.

“Going into that next season, we didn’t have a lot of offensive starters back,” he said. “But those guys just grew and got better every week. Up front, quarterback play, receivers, everybody. They just got better. They made a steady climb. By the end of the year, they played freaking high-level football.”