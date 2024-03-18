When the season kicked off back in November, Kansas was selected as the No. 1 team in college basketball and an early favorite to cut down the nets in Phoenix, Ariz. During the regular season, Bill Self’s squad backed up that preseason ranking with wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, UConn, and a few others.

Kansas entered Big 12 play on a nine-game winning streak, but its longest winning streak in conference play was just two games, which occurred on several occasions. After losing to Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas will arrive in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a 22-10 record and 10-8 in league play.

The Jayhawks were expected to contend for the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and, not long ago, many believed that KU’s NCAA Tournament journey would begin in Omaha and not Salt Lake City.

This Kansas team is more than capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament, but according to Self, that won’t happen unless the Jayhawks get their swagger back. After being awarded the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region on Sunday, KJ Adams, Jr., talked about what that swagger looks like.

“Just getting our confidence back,” said Adams, Jr. “I feel like after a couple of losses sometimes you get a little discombobulated. But just getting our confidence back and just doing what we do.”

Kansas, which opens up its NCAA Tournament run against Samford on Thursday night, is currently on a two-game losing streak. The Jayhawks lost their final regular-season game of the year at Houston, 76-46, and, in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas fell to Cincinnati, 72-52.



