With NCAA Tournament opener approaching, KU must regain its swagger
When the season kicked off back in November, Kansas was selected as the No. 1 team in college basketball and an early favorite to cut down the nets in Phoenix, Ariz. During the regular season, Bill Self’s squad backed up that preseason ranking with wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, UConn, and a few others.
Kansas entered Big 12 play on a nine-game winning streak, but its longest winning streak in conference play was just two games, which occurred on several occasions. After losing to Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas will arrive in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a 22-10 record and 10-8 in league play.
The Jayhawks were expected to contend for the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and, not long ago, many believed that KU’s NCAA Tournament journey would begin in Omaha and not Salt Lake City.
This Kansas team is more than capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament, but according to Self, that won’t happen unless the Jayhawks get their swagger back. After being awarded the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region on Sunday, KJ Adams, Jr., talked about what that swagger looks like.
“Just getting our confidence back,” said Adams, Jr. “I feel like after a couple of losses sometimes you get a little discombobulated. But just getting our confidence back and just doing what we do.”
Kansas, which opens up its NCAA Tournament run against Samford on Thursday night, is currently on a two-game losing streak. The Jayhawks lost their final regular-season game of the year at Houston, 76-46, and, in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas fell to Cincinnati, 72-52.
Against Houston, Kevin McCullar, Jr., was limited due to a bone bruise in his left knee, while Hunter Dickinson suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second half against the Cougars.
In Wednesday night's loss to Cincinnati in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, both McCullar, Jr., and Dickinson were unavailable against the Bearcats.
Kansas head coach Bill Self, while addressing the media following Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show, provided the very latest on both McCullar, Jr., and Dickinson.
"Yeah, Hunt's doing great,” said Self. “He's actually practiced the last two days, non-contact, so we've done a lot of dry stuff. So that way he could be out there and then he'll go contact tomorrow.
“Kevin, I haven't seen do anything,” he added. “The entire game plan on him was hopefully on Monday he can be good to go and if he's not good to go tomorrow, then he won't be and then we'll hope on Tuesday. But I don't know as much about Kevin as I do Hunt.”
Kansas will prepare to face a Samford team that ranks No. 7 in the nation in three-point field goal percentage at 39.3% from behind the arc. The Bulldogs enter Thursday night's matchup against the Jayhawks averaging 9.9 three-pointers per game.
Adams, Jr., early on Sunday evening, talked about the importance of KU’s scout team when preparing for Samford.
“Yeah, I think the scout team's more excited than anybody,” said Adams, Jr. “They get to shoot threes all day, but just having a good scout team like that can shoot threes, it helps us a lot. But just learning how to take away a three-point line and just trying to mix and match and guard the whole arc, I guess.
“Yeah, we rely on them with everything,” he added. “They put on a lot of different costumes, being different players. If they go left. So, they do a good job of just getting us prepared and that's what helps us a lot with the scout team.”