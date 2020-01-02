In two years at Wyoming Ben Iannacchione did a good job developing players in his strength and conditioning program.

Several players made big gains under Iannacchione after he arrived from LSU. We have reaction from people who cover Wyoming who tell us the KU football program is getting a good leader as the director of sports performance.

Go inside to read the latest from the Wyoming side and how Iannacchione will be missed as he leaves for Kansas. Read story here