JayhawkSlant - Xavion Brice breaks down his commitment to Kansas

The Kansas staff is on a roll adding to their 2022 class, which now ranks among the top 20 in the country.

On Wednesday morning wide receiver Xavion Brice from Seguin High in Texas gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks.

It doesn’t take long to see how athletic Brice is watching his past film, where he also played quarterback. This year he is used exclusively as a wide receiver and that’s what his future position will be at Kansas.

“I’ve played quarterback since my seventh-grade year in junior high,” Brice said.

Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, who has signed several successful players from his time at Kansas and Texas Tech, recognized his ability early. Jones started recruiting Brice almost a year ago.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Coach Jones and it will only grow,” Brice said. “When I committed, he said that was great and he can’t wait until I get there. He told me I can be a factor in their receiving core.”

After he spoke with Jones, Les Miles was his next stop.

“It was a good call,” he said. “After Coach Miles asked me if I was going to commit, he was so happy he started to whistle and things like that.”

Jones told Brice has can stretch the field and catch the short passes. He said the schools showing the most interest were Kansas, SMU, Texas, Louisville, Hawaii among others.

Although Brice still has another year of high school left, he is already looking forward to his days at Kansas.

“It feels good, I am just ready to get to college and play some ball,” he said.