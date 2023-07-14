“Extending current agreements and making sure that our current homes are homes that we have for the foreseeable future, in core strategic markets.”

When asked specifically what “double down on” meant, Yormark was able to give a clear answer that he’s looking to extend the contract with Kansas City, and numerous other Big 12 Championship host sites.

Yormark seemed impressed with every championship venue during his first year as commissioner. He announced an extension with AT&T Stadium for the football championship until 2030.

“I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I'd like to double down on, and we are in conversations with local officials on extending that agreement,” Yormark said.

The Big 12 Basketball Tournament has taken place in Kansas City every year since 2010 when Kansas defeated Kansas State 72-64 in the Championship. Currently, the contract goes through 2027 to remain in the T-Mobile Center, but Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark has eyes on an extension.

Kansas City has become a core strategic market, with consistent attendance numbers throughout its time as the host city. Fans from Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State are also nearby and able to make the trip to support their favorite teams very easily.

“You know, this is my first time spending significant time in Kansas City,” Yormark said. “I went there with lots of different thoughts. Came away hugely impressed. We don't have to share our voice that market like Kansas City during our basketball championship… the fanbase in and around Kansas City, the community, they really embrace this tournament.”

The past three years, the Women’s Big 12 Tournament was going on right around the corner at Municipal Auditorium, which was a downgrade in venue for the women's teams that were playing in Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City before. However, next year from March 7-12, T-Mobile Center will host the women’s tournament as well.

“Obviously next year our women's championship moves to T-Mobile, which we're extremely excited about,” Yormark said.

With March 12 being a Tuesday, the men’s tournament can start on Wednesday as it has in years past. However, the Wednesday night session only included two games with a 10-team conference. Now, with 14 teams in the conference, the first round would feature six games to reach the quarterfinals.

The men’s tournament could see an extra day added onto either end. The possibilities include playing first round games the same day as the final of the women’s tournament and on Wednesday, or having the first round games on Wednesday and Thursday, with the tournament extending onto Selection Sunday. That possibility seems unlikely since the conference has owned the Saturday night championship slot for a long time now.

Either way, getting to the quarterfinals will take six games to do so now, and getting that done in a reasonable time is highly unlikely to happen in one day at one facility.

Yormark is excited about the future of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, but the format may look a bit different in the future years.