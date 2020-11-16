JayhawkSlant - Young players get work during bye week, QB questions

The Jayhawks have played several, young players through the first seven games. The challenge to play so many freshmen and true freshmen goes back to the spring, where the coaches didn’t have a chance to coach them in spring football.

This summer was another obstacle with limited workouts, which didn’t help the freshmen get ahead. Les Miles and his staff have used three bye weeks to get them as many reps as possible.

“We spent time on some of our youth,” Miles said of the bye week. “We had young guys go and really, our guys are developing such that they're not the young guys. In other words, they're getting the play call.

“They're understanding the adjustments, and they're playing really like a more veteran player. And we like that. We didn't have spring ball. We didn't have the snaps of spring, and we need to continue to develop this team.”

Miles said they fought in the off-season to have three bye-weeks giving them the opportunity to work on things.

“We're fortunate,” he said. “We fought like heck to get it. And the reason that we did is so that we could spend time with our young players. And I mean, you can't give them enough snaps.”

After watching some of the younger players get reps, it could lead to more playing time on Saturdays.

“I think there's some guys that may have earned playing time but I don't know that I want to give you that just yet,” Miles said. “I apologize, because it's just one of those things. I'm not used to giving a lot of information on our players.”