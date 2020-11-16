JayhawkSlant - Young players get work during bye week, QB questions

Young players get work during bye week, QB questions
The Jayhawks have played several, young players through the first seven games. The challenge to play so many freshmen and true freshmen goes back to the spring, where the coaches didn’t have a chance to coach them in spring football.
This summer was another obstacle with limited workouts, which didn’t help the freshmen get ahead. Les Miles and his staff have used three bye weeks to get them as many reps as possible.
“We spent time on some of our youth,” Miles said of the bye week. “We had young guys go and really, our guys are developing such that they're not the young guys. In other words, they're getting the play call.
“They're understanding the adjustments, and they're playing really like a more veteran player. And we like that. We didn't have spring ball. We didn't have the snaps of spring, and we need to continue to develop this team.”
Miles said they fought in the off-season to have three bye-weeks giving them the opportunity to work on things.
“We're fortunate,” he said. “We fought like heck to get it. And the reason that we did is so that we could spend time with our young players. And I mean, you can't give them enough snaps.”
After watching some of the younger players get reps, it could lead to more playing time on Saturdays.
“I think there's some guys that may have earned playing time but I don't know that I want to give you that just yet,” Miles said. “I apologize, because it's just one of those things. I'm not used to giving a lot of information on our players.”
No clear answer on the starting quarterback and Daniels health
The quarterback position appears to be somewhat of a question mark again heading into the Texas game. Jalon Daniels has been banged up in several of the games he played, but returned to the line-up.
Miles hinted that Daniels didn’t practice with the team much during the bye week.
“I think we'll look to his health as this week goes on,” Mile said. “I'm not ready to name him just yet. But I think you'll find his health will turn to be my guess.”
Miles was asked a second time during his press conference if Daniels was healthy enough to start against the Longhorns.
“I'm going to avoid giving a really strong answer there, because I want this week to take place without pressure on it at all,” he said. “I don't want to tell anybody that they're starting, or they're going to play if I don't know, and right now I'm going to let this play out if you don't mind.”
Davon Ferguson missed last two games, opts out
Davon Ferguson has missed the last couple games and now the reason is clear. The senior has opted out and will not be back.
“He's opted out, and we wish Davon the very best,” Miles said. “I don't see his return, just to be very frank about it.”
Ferguson is rated the second-best overall performer on defense according to the Pro Football season rankings.
Miles was asked if he was still enrolled at Kansas.
“I’m not certain,” he said.