Young receivers stepping up, Samuel learned from Leipold

It did not take a lot of research for Terrence Samuel to know he wanted to join Lance Leipold’s staff at Kansas. He had several connections to the program and one of them was the head coach. Working with Leipold has been something on Samuel’s mind, but the opportunity never came up until recently. “The first thing for me, working with Coach Leipold, I started as a GA under him,” Samuel said. “He molded me. What I am, what I've achieved is because of how he made me. I'm appreciative. There were always opportunities to work with him, but it didn't ever seem to work.” Samuel spent several years coaching at Michigan State with former Kansas assistants. Mark Dantonio who was the head coach at Michigan State was on Glen Mason’s staff in 1991-94. Dave Warner was at Kansas from 1988-96. The director of football operations Tim Allen, also severed on Mason’s staff. “Coach Dantonio talked to me a little bit about it,” Samuel said. “He talked about how good of a time that he had, when he was here. Everybody just said a bunch of positive things about the atmosphere, the community, great place to raise a family, and this place was hungry to win. So, I was luckily in a place I have been with some people, and we've won. I wanted to make sure that I give KU that effort in trying to win games and make you guys proud.”

Samuel did not take long to join Lance Leipold at Kansas

Young receivers showing promise

There has been a lot of talk about replacing Kwamie Lassiter, who led the Jayhawks in nearly every receiving category. There will be some new faces who did not see the field from last year who could contribute. One of those players is Tanaka Scott, who redshirted last year. “Tanaka is a big and imposing,” Samuel said. “He's one of the most imposing wide receivers I had, probably next to Felton Davis. That type of size can overwhelm a DB, will snatch the ball out of the air. I mean, it's just aggressive. It's hard to teach aggressive. He has that aggressive mind state when he runs and when he catches. So, I'm excited about that.” Other players who redshirted last year but showed promise in during fall practices were Majik Rector and Kelan Robinson. “Majik, when he gets the ball has the ability to make people miss in a phone booth,” Samuel said. “Stop, start, and really good ball skills for size. He has fight. He will fight you. I’m excited about what he can do once he gets out in the open space. He continued: “Kelan, he's kind of more of a baller. He's kind of in between a monster and a speed guy, but he just has that ability. He's got a nice form with the way he runs. He runs strong and eager. All three of these guys are eager to learn, and you can see young guys kind of hang on the old guy in the room that's telling all these stories. All these guys are kind of eager to learn things and apply things.”

Samuel reunites with Kalon Gervin