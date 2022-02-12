Zach Clemence hits big three to help No. 8 KU hold off OU, 71-69
No. 8 Kansas (20-4; 9-2), in defeating Oklahoma (14-11; 4-8), 71-69, won its 20th game of the regular season for the 33rd consecutive season. Jalen Wilson led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Christian Braun chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.
Two other players, David McCormack (11) and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures for Kansas, while Dajuan Harris finished with six points and Zach Clemence, who hit the biggest shot of his young career in the second half, added three points and three rebounds against the Sooners.
“What were we from the free-throw line at the last minute thirty? Do you know? Though we were 3 of our last 10 or something, I could be wrong but ya we shot it horribly from the line and actually our best free-throw shooters,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “We were fortunate to win, although we had the game and didn’t close again. I don’t know if you noticed, the ball where they cut the lead from three to one at the end, that was a kicked ball. I don’t know how that can be missed but that was a kicked ball.
“So that cut it to one and then we were lucky, really lucky after that, Jalen made one of two, then we actually defended well on the last play to get a stop,” he added. “We got to be better, OU played great. I thought Goldwire and Groves were arguably the two best players in the game. You know, Jalen and CB in the second half were the two best players in the game, that was the difference.”
Kansas, which led for just 9:53 seconds on Saturday, built its biggest lead of the game, 67-59, with 1:32 left in the clock, but was forced to hold on for dear life in the closing minute of the game.
Jordan Goldwire pulled OU to within five points, 67-62, with 1:13 left in the game following his three after freshman Zach Clemence missed two free throws. Jalen Wilson, on the next trip down the court, increased KU’s lead to seven points after he converted both free-throw attempts and, once again, Self’s squad appeared to be in good position.
However, another three from Goldwire with 24 seconds left in the game cut KU’s lead over OU to just three points. A turnover by Dajuan Harris on the very next possession allowed the Sooners to claw even closer, as Elijah Harkless converted a layup right under the basket on OU’s end of the court.
Leading by just one point with 14 seconds left on the clock, Jalen Wilson was fouled and, after missing the first free-throw, calmly converted the second. Oklahoma had one last opportunity to tie or take the lead, but Goldwire came up short on his two-point attempt, and, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Braun pulled down the defensive rebound and Kansas emerged victorious.
Braun, in scoring 18 points, was 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-2 from behind the arc, and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line. In 36 minutes of action, he pulled down eight rebounds, dished out two assists, was credited with three blocks and one steal.
Wilson, who led the way with 22 points, was 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-2 from behind the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. In 38 minutes of action, Wilson pulled down nine rebounds and dished out two assists.
Self, after the game, talked about the performance of Braun, Wilson, and Clemence.
“I wanna give CB credit on all that stuff except one,” said Self. “Ochai had Gibson majority of the time but CB did a good job, no question about that. I thought CB played well, we posted him there on out of bounds, he got the ball three feet, must have lost his leg or something going up, they blocked it, he got beat back on the next play, instead of going up 10 we are 6 and then we are kinda scrambling. I think that Ochai was pressing a little bit, Ochai had a good game, he just didn’t make shots and you have to work your butt off to get ‘em the way they were playing him. They play Ochai the same way we play Gibson and Gibson got 0, we did a good job on a guy that just got thirty. There were some things that we did well, obviously the bigs couldn’t guard groves until we actually put Zach in. Zach was athletic enough and quick enough to do it.
“I was encouraged by Zach, he’s gotta play, he practiced twice in the last 6 weeks or whatever,” he added. “I look for his minutes to go way up. KJ, we tried switching 5 when he was in there, he did fine but we just needed production. David can give us some points in rebounds but we didn’t get any production out of anyone else and we gotta become better screeners. This is the worst screening team, I think I have ever been around, we never touch anybody. Zach actually screened late but David and Mitch and KJ, they definitely don’t enjoy body contact when they are on offense, so we need to do a better job there. Zach actually screened, he got us a basket when he screened one time, we gotta get better at that, especially for Ochai but it was a win, the crowd was great. I’m disappointed we didn’t play better, but you gotta win some games, when you struggle sometimes and today was one of those days.”
On a day when Kansas needed its stars to shine bright, Wilson and Braun certainly answered the call for the Jayhawks. Wilson was the best player on the court on offense, battled on the glass, and hit some big-time free throws against Oklahoma.
“He was great, I just wish he would guard on the other end like he’s capable of, he was terrific offensively and defensively,” said Self. “We are all better than what we showed. We were so timid in the first half that we were a very unenergized group to start the game. You see how athletic we look when we aren’t energized so we gotta be better at that, it was still a good win, we are still in the learning process, the young kids, Zach and KJ need to get some time, but Zach did deliver for us today.”
While it was Wilson, Braun, Agbaji, and McCormack that led the way offensively, it was freshman forward Zach Clemence that hit the biggest shot of the game. After missing an extended period of time with a broken toe, Clemence hit a three with 7:01 left in the game, which came with Kansas trailing by two points and gave Self’s squad the lead for good.
After trailing for much of the game, Clemence squared up from behind the arc and drilled the biggest shot of the game.
“Honestly just being out four weeks really get to you, so when I got back in, it was like playing basketball for the first time, it felt good,” said Clemence. “Take a pop basically. We were struggling with that but then I just happened to figure it out.”
For the game, Kansas shot 53.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 56.5 percent from the free-throw line. Oklahoma, for the game, shot 47.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from behind the arc, and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.
The Sooners were led by Jordan Goldwire (20), Tanner Groves (19), Elijah Harkless (12), and Jalen Hill (10).
Kansas won the battle on the glass, 32-26, dished out 10 assists, committed 10 turnovers, finished with three steals, and blocked five shots. As a team, the Jayhawks hit just 13-of-23 free-throws.
Kansas is back home to face Oklahoma State on Monday night.
“They are the most athletic team in the league and we played them the first time, they were coming off a covid pause and we still went 9 minutes without scoring, even though we won the game going away, we got to be better than what we were today and certainly think we are capable of that,” said Self.