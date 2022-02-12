Zach Clemence hits big three to help No. 8 KU hold off OU, 71-69

No. 8 Kansas (20-4; 9-2), in defeating Oklahoma (14-11; 4-8), 71-69, won its 20th game of the regular season for the 33rd consecutive season. Jalen Wilson led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Christian Braun chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

Two other players, David McCormack (11) and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures for Kansas, while Dajuan Harris finished with six points and Zach Clemence, who hit the biggest shot of his young career in the second half, added three points and three rebounds against the Sooners.

“What were we from the free-throw line at the last minute thirty? Do you know? Though we were 3 of our last 10 or something, I could be wrong but ya we shot it horribly from the line and actually our best free-throw shooters,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “We were fortunate to win, although we had the game and didn’t close again. I don’t know if you noticed, the ball where they cut the lead from three to one at the end, that was a kicked ball. I don’t know how that can be missed but that was a kicked ball.

“So that cut it to one and then we were lucky, really lucky after that, Jalen made one of two, then we actually defended well on the last play to get a stop,” he added. “We got to be better, OU played great. I thought Goldwire and Groves were arguably the two best players in the game. You know, Jalen and CB in the second half were the two best players in the game, that was the difference.”

Kansas, which led for just 9:53 seconds on Saturday, built its biggest lead of the game, 67-59, with 1:32 left in the clock, but was forced to hold on for dear life in the closing minute of the game.

Jordan Goldwire pulled OU to within five points, 67-62, with 1:13 left in the game following his three after freshman Zach Clemence missed two free throws. Jalen Wilson, on the next trip down the court, increased KU’s lead to seven points after he converted both free-throw attempts and, once again, Self’s squad appeared to be in good position.

However, another three from Goldwire with 24 seconds left in the game cut KU’s lead over OU to just three points. A turnover by Dajuan Harris on the very next possession allowed the Sooners to claw even closer, as Elijah Harkless converted a layup right under the basket on OU’s end of the court.

Leading by just one point with 14 seconds left on the clock, Jalen Wilson was fouled and, after missing the first free-throw, calmly converted the second. Oklahoma had one last opportunity to tie or take the lead, but Goldwire came up short on his two-point attempt, and, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Braun pulled down the defensive rebound and Kansas emerged victorious.

Braun, in scoring 18 points, was 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-2 from behind the arc, and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line. In 36 minutes of action, he pulled down eight rebounds, dished out two assists, was credited with three blocks and one steal.

Wilson, who led the way with 22 points, was 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-2 from behind the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. In 38 minutes of action, Wilson pulled down nine rebounds and dished out two assists.



