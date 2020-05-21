Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., knew in his heart that it was time to make a decision. With scholarship offers on the table from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and others, one school in particular had distanced itself from the rest.

So, on Monday, May 11, Clemence, the No. 30 ranked player in the 2021 class, reached out to Kansas head coach Bill Self and verbally committed to the Jayhawks. How, if at all, has life changed for the four-star forward since his commitment to Kansas?

“Life has been great since I committed to Kansas,” Zach Clemence told JayhawkSlant.com on Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t think anything has changed, because I’m still looking forward to playing next year and I’m still trying to get better every day.

“If anything has changed, it’s just how I walk out now,” he added. “I’ve got to rep KU now, because I’m going to Kansas. For the most part, nothing has changed.”

Back at his home in San Antonio, Texas, Clemence spends a majority of his free time in the gym, in the weight room, and in the pool. The coronavirus (COVID-19) might have put an end to his junior year at Sunrise Christian Academy, and it might have done the same to his final run on the AAU circuit. A decision on when, if at all, the AAU circuit will get started hasn’t been decided at this time.

However, while school is closed and the AAU circuit is currently on hold, Clemence is doing everything he can to work on, improve and develop all areas of his game.

“Right after I eat breakfast, I’m going to be working out all day,” said Clemence. “Really, nothing has changed, but there is no school or homework. Today I’m going to be running around. I’m going to work on my endurance, so I’ll be swimming and lifting weights, and a bunch of other things.

“Tim Duncan, one of the all-time greatest players, all he did was swim,” he added. “He always talks about how great it was. I’ve actually been swimming for quite a bit now, and I’m actually doing it a lot more now.”



