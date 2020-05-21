Zach Clemence: "Life has been great since I committed to Kansas"
Zach Clemence, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., knew in his heart that it was time to make a decision. With scholarship offers on the table from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Grand Canyon, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and others, one school in particular had distanced itself from the rest.
So, on Monday, May 11, Clemence, the No. 30 ranked player in the 2021 class, reached out to Kansas head coach Bill Self and verbally committed to the Jayhawks. How, if at all, has life changed for the four-star forward since his commitment to Kansas?
“Life has been great since I committed to Kansas,” Zach Clemence told JayhawkSlant.com on Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t think anything has changed, because I’m still looking forward to playing next year and I’m still trying to get better every day.
“If anything has changed, it’s just how I walk out now,” he added. “I’ve got to rep KU now, because I’m going to Kansas. For the most part, nothing has changed.”
Back at his home in San Antonio, Texas, Clemence spends a majority of his free time in the gym, in the weight room, and in the pool. The coronavirus (COVID-19) might have put an end to his junior year at Sunrise Christian Academy, and it might have done the same to his final run on the AAU circuit. A decision on when, if at all, the AAU circuit will get started hasn’t been decided at this time.
However, while school is closed and the AAU circuit is currently on hold, Clemence is doing everything he can to work on, improve and develop all areas of his game.
“Right after I eat breakfast, I’m going to be working out all day,” said Clemence. “Really, nothing has changed, but there is no school or homework. Today I’m going to be running around. I’m going to work on my endurance, so I’ll be swimming and lifting weights, and a bunch of other things.
“Tim Duncan, one of the all-time greatest players, all he did was swim,” he added. “He always talks about how great it was. I’ve actually been swimming for quite a bit now, and I’m actually doing it a lot more now.”
Clemence, when not in the pool or in the weight room, can be found in a gymnasium working on all aspects of his game. The No. 8 ranked power forward in the 2021 class, Clemence isn’t your typical power forward when it comes to his abilities on the court.
“I’m working on all areas of my game,” said Clemence. “I’m working a lot on ball handling and guard skills. My game, I’m really on the wing 75 percent of the time. I can’t compare myself to a guy like Kevin Durant, because he’s Kevin Durant. He’s one of the worlds greatest players, but there are definitely some similarities.
“I model my game after Kevin Durant,” he added. “My favorite player is Ben Simmons and Dirk Nowitzki is one of my favorite players, because he’s so big and such a great player.”
As it turns out, Clemence isn’t the only player from Sunrise Christian Academy that could end up signing with Kansas. Kendall Brown, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward recently narrowed his list of schools and just 10 remain.
Brown, the No. 14 ranked player in the 2021 class, is down to Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Virginia.
Clemence, on Wednesday afternoon, talked about his relationship with Brown.
“Yea, that’s my boy,” said Clemence. “Kendall is my roommate and we are very close. I’m going to let Kendall do what he feels is best for him, but I’m definitely talking to him about Kansas. I’m putting in the good word when we talk.
“I’m not going to force him to any school, but playing with Kendall would be great,” he added.
While Kansas appears to be in great shape with Brown, a five-star prospect, Self and his staff have already locked up one of the top players in the 2021 class.
“Kansas is getting, obviously, you might see him as a four (power forward), but he has a very versatile arsenal offensively,” said Sunrise Christian Academy head coach Luke Barnwell. “He’s able to play on the perimeter and he shot close to 46 percent from three. He’s able to play with his back to the basket and play angles and catch some lobs and finish them.
“He just has the ability to play all over the place, so when you have a guy like Zach, he creates a lot of opportunities offensively, especially with the talent that he’s going to be surrounded with at Kansas,” he added.